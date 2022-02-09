Main content

Ukraine crisis: Russia to begin military exercises in Belarus

Russia begins military exercises in Belarus amid tensions with Ukraine

(Photo: A handout photo made available by the Belarusian Defence Ministry's press service shows tanks of the Belarus Armed Forces during a military exercise at the Brestsky training ground near Brest, Belarus, 03 February 2022. The joint military exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus "Allied Resolve - 2022" will be held from February 10 to 20. EPA/BELARUSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine crisis: Macron says Putin pledges no new Ukraine escalation

Next

09/02/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.