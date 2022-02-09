(Photo: A handout photo made available by the Belarusian Defence Ministry's press service shows tanks of the Belarus Armed Forces during a military exercise at the Brestsky training ground near Brest, Belarus, 03 February 2022. The joint military exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus "Allied Resolve - 2022" will be held from February 10 to 20. EPA/BELARUSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE)

