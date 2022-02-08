Following his talks with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, the French leader said their willingness to resolve the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine by implementing the stalled Minsk accords was the only way to ease the current crisis.

Also on the programme: Over 900,000 deaths and counting, why is the US Covid death rate so much higher than in other rich countries? And the retired Pope Benedict admits to "errors in the handling of child abuse cases" before he became Pontiff, when he was the Archbishop of Munich.

(Picture: President Zelensky of Ukraine and Macron of France. Credit: Reuters)