Macron says "concrete solutions" exist to Ukraine crisis
President Macron of France -- on a visit to Ukraine -- says there can be a concrete solution to the crisis in relations with Russia.
President Macron of France -- on a visit to Ukraine -- says there can be a concrete solution to the crisis in relations with Russia. We hear from Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze.
Also in the programme: Zemmour's quest for 500 votes; and collusion in Northern Ireland.
(Picture: French President Macron in Kiev. Credit: EPA/Thibault Camus)
Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service
Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service