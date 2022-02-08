Main content

Macron says "concrete solutions" exist to Ukraine crisis

President Macron of France -- on a visit to Ukraine -- says there can be a concrete solution to the crisis in relations with Russia.

President Macron of France -- on a visit to Ukraine -- says there can be a concrete solution to the crisis in relations with Russia. We hear from Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze.

Also in the programme: Zemmour's quest for 500 votes; and collusion in Northern Ireland.

(Picture: French President Macron in Kiev. Credit: EPA/Thibault Camus)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

President Macron of France has met with President Putin in Moscow

Next

08/02/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.