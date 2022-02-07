Main content

President Macron of France has met with President Putin in Moscow

Diplomatic efforts to reduce the risk of conflict in Ukraine intensify. Meanwhile the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has flown to Washington speak to Joe Biden.

Also on the programme, Israel's government says it will set up a commission of inquiry to examine allegations that the police used the Pegasus spyware to hack the phones of Israeli public figures without authorisation. And we hear about new spinal implant, developed in Switzerland, which has allowed a man who was completely paralysed to walk again.

(Picture: President Putin and President Macron in Moscow. Credit: Reuters)

