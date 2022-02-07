The French president, Emmanuel Macron, will hold talks in Moscow with President Putin amidst intensive diplomatic efforts to calm tensions with Russia.

Also in the programme: EU leaders criticised for loose vaccine talk; and are global companies overstating their green credentials?

(Picture: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Informal Meeting of Ministers for Home Affairs in Tourcoing, France. Credit: REUTERS)