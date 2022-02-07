Main content

Macron goes to Moscow to defuse tensions over Ukraine

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, will hold talks in Moscow with President Putin amidst intensive diplomatic efforts to calm tensions with Russia.

Also in the programme: EU leaders criticised for loose vaccine talk; and are global companies overstating their green credentials?

Also in the programme: EU leaders criticised for loose vaccine talk; and are global companies overstating their green credentials?

(Picture: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Informal Meeting of Ministers for Home Affairs in Tourcoing, France. Credit: REUTERS)

