Unicef condemns detention of children in Syrian prison

Unicef says conditions facing children in Ghwayran jail in northeast Syria are 'precarious'

The United Nations children’s agency has condemned the continuing detention of children in a Syrian prison attacked by fighters from the Islamic State group last month. Unicef has just visited the jail and says the conditions facing children there are 'precarious'.

Also in the programme: Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time; and we hear from the AU Special Envoy on Youth.

(Photo: US soldiers along with Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) take part in a mop-up operation in Hasaka, northeastern Syria on 29 January 2022. The US-backed Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that they had retaken full control of Ghwayran prison in the city of Hasaka and re-arrested dozens of jihadists holed up in the prison and in nearby houses, after a major jailbreak attempt from the so-called Islamic State group (IS or ISIS) militants. Credit: EPA/Stringer)

