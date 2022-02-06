The United Nations children’s agency has condemned the continuing detention of children in a Syrian prison attacked by fighters from the Islamic State group last month. Unicef has just visited the jail and says the conditions facing children there are 'precarious'.

Also in the programme: Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time; and we hear from the AU Special Envoy on Youth.

