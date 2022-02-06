Main content

Cyclone Batsirai: Madagascar hospitals and schools destroyed

Madagascar's environment minister says Cyclone Batsirai - which is making its way across the island - has displaced tens of thousands of people and destroyed many buildings

Batsirai is the second major storm to hit the island in less than two weeks. Gusts have hit speeds of 235km/h and high waves battered coastal areas.

Also in the programme: Large crowds have gathered in Mumbai for the funeral of one of India's greatest ever singing stars, Lata Mangeshkar, who has died at the age of 92; and we'll speak to the first woman to referee an Africa Cup of Nations football match.

(Photo shows locals removing mud from a damaged road following a landslide, as Cyclone Batsirai hits Madagascar, in Haute Matsiatra region, Madagascar Credit: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

