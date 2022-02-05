The country continues to be one of the most dangerous for reporters in the world

Four journalists were killed in Mexico in January, the most violent month for the profession in a decade. The surge in attacks against media workers has left vast swaths of the country in an information blackout.

Also in the programme: Rescue workers have emerged from a tunnel carrying a five-year-old boy who fell on a 32 metre well on Tuesday; and as western governments and NATO line up against Russia, President Putin has been strengthening ties with China.

(Photo: Members of the press protest to reject violence against their colleagues.Credit: EPA).