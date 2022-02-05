The chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has opened a summit in Ethiopia with a call for greater cooperation to tackle political instability, following several recent military coups.

Also in the programme: In Morocco the attempt to rescue a five year old boy who's been trapped down a deep well for several days has captivated the country and the wider Arab world; and Philosophy Professor, Olufemi Taiwo, argues that reparations for what he calls "global racial empire" are closely linked to climate justice and should focus less on the past and present and more on remaking the world.

(Photo: Heads of states and delegates pose for the group photo during the 35th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 5 February 2022. Credit: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)