African Union meets after series of military coups

AU Chair issues call to tackle political instability, following several military coups

The chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has opened a summit in Ethiopia with a call for greater cooperation to tackle political instability, following several recent military coups.

Also in the programme: In Morocco the attempt to rescue a five year old boy who's been trapped down a deep well for several days has captivated the country and the wider Arab world; and Philosophy Professor, Olufemi Taiwo, argues that reparations for what he calls "global racial empire" are closely linked to climate justice and should focus less on the past and present and more on remaking the world.

(Photo: Heads of states and delegates pose for the group photo during the 35th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 5 February 2022. Credit: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Winter Olympics officially underway

05/02/2022 21:06 GMT

  Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

  Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.