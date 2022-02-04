Main content
Winter Olympics officially underway
The Winter Olympics is officially underway after the Olympic cauldron was lit in a restrained opening ceremony in Beijing.
The Winter Olympics is officially underway after the Olympic cauldron was lit in a restrained opening ceremony in Beijing. We hear from a Uighur now living in exile in the US who, back in 2008, carried the Olympic torch for China.
Also in the programme: Ukraine's fallen soldiers; and taking ice cores from Everest.
(Picture: The view outside the Bird's Nest Stadium during the opening ceremony. Credit: REUTERS)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
