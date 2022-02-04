The event has been overshadowed by a diplomatic boycott by several nations because of China's alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

President Putin of Russia is one of the few world leaders to attend the ceremony, he has just had a face to face meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. How strong are the bonds between Russia and China really?

Also on the programme: scientists in South Africa have developed their own version of the Moderna covid vaccine. And how credible are US claims that Russia may make a "propaganda video" showing fake Ukrainian attacks to justify an invasion?

(Picture: Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Credit: Reuters / Peter)