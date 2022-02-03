Main content

Islamic State leader killed in Syria

Joe Biden says IS leader's death has "removed a major terrorist threat to the world"

US President Joe Biden says the leader of the Islamic State group has been killed in a US special forces raid in north-west Syria. Mr Biden said Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed himself and members of his own family "in a final act of desperate cowardice".

Also in the programme: what role can Turkey play in the Ukraine-Russia crisis? And why Rotterdam is dismantling a historic bridge to allow a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to pass through.

(Photo: A surveillance image shows a compound housing the leader of the Islamic State jihadist group Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi. Credit: Department of Defense/Handout via Reuters)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

03/02/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

04/02/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.