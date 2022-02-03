Islamic State leader killed in Syria
Joe Biden says IS leader's death has "removed a major terrorist threat to the world"
US President Joe Biden says the leader of the Islamic State group has been killed in a US special forces raid in north-west Syria. Mr Biden said Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed himself and members of his own family "in a final act of desperate cowardice".
Also in the programme: what role can Turkey play in the Ukraine-Russia crisis? And why Rotterdam is dismantling a historic bridge to allow a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to pass through.
(Photo: A surveillance image shows a compound housing the leader of the Islamic State jihadist group Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi. Credit: Department of Defense/Handout via Reuters)
Last on
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only