Main content
Can Turkey ease Ukraine/Russia tensions?
Turkish president visits Kyiv as diplomatic efforts to ease crisis continue.
The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is visiting Kyiv as diplomatic efforts to ease the crisis sparked by the massing of Russian troops on Ukraine's border continue.
Also: shares in Spotify and a number of social media companies have suffered big falls; and the illegal Brazilian gold you may be wearing.
(Picture: Russian TV has shown pictures of tank exercises close to the border with Ukraine Credit: Russian Defence Ministry)
Last on
Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 14:06GMTBBC World Service