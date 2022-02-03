Main content

Can Turkey ease Ukraine/Russia tensions?

Turkish president visits Kyiv as diplomatic efforts to ease crisis continue.

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is visiting Kyiv as diplomatic efforts to ease the crisis sparked by the massing of Russian troops on Ukraine's border continue.

Also: shares in Spotify and a number of social media companies have suffered big falls; and the illegal Brazilian gold you may be wearing.

(Picture: Russian TV has shown pictures of tank exercises close to the border with Ukraine Credit: Russian Defence Ministry)

Today 14:06GMT
US to send more troops to Europe

03/02/2022 20:06 GMT

