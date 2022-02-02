Main content

US to send more troops to Europe

The US announces 3,000 additional troops will support Nato in eastern Europe.

The US announces 3,000 additional troops will support Nato in eastern Europe. We hear from Evelyn Farkas, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence, with responsibility for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.

Also in the programme: EU policy on nuclear and gas energy; and Iranian metal music.

(Picture: Onboard a U.S. aircraft carrier in times of Ukraine/Russia tensions Credit: Reuters)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
02/02/2022 20:06 GMT

03/02/2022 14:06 GMT

  Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

