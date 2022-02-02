Main content

Students return to some Afghan universities

Students have returned to some public universities in Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year.

But the Islamist authorities have said male and female students should be segregated and the curriculum based on religious principles.

Also in the programme: how insecurity in west Africa is forcing people from their homes; climate change is causing British plants to flower almost a month earlier; and on the 100th anniversary of Ulysses, why is James Joyce's ground-breaking Modernist novel still relevant today?

(Photo shows Taliban fighters standing guard at the main gate of Laghman University in Mihtarlam, Laghman province on 2 February 2022. Credit: Mohd Rasfan/AFP)

