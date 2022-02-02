Students have returned to some public universities in Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August.

But the Islamist authorities have said male and female students should be segregated and the curriculum based on religious principles.

(Photo shows Taliban fighters standing guard at the main gate of Laghman University in Mihtarlam, Laghman province on 2 February 2022. Credit: Mohd Rasfan/AFP)