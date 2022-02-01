Protests and a silent strike mark the first anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar, as the UN acknowledges the country is now in a state of civil war.

Myanmar is seeing increasingly deadly battles between its military and organised groups of armed civilians, with the UN acknowledging the country is now in a state of civil war. We hear from some of those who've taken up arms against the military.

Also in the programme: torrential rains have triggered deadly a landslide in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito; the South African commuters who are steaming mad with the country's crumbling rail network; and why tigers are proving to be survivors.

(Picture shows a near-empty street in downtown Yangon, Myanmar on 1 February 2022. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)