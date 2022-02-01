Main content

Silent strike marks first anniversary of Myanmar military coup

Protests and a silent strike mark the first anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar, as the UN acknowledges the country is now in a state of civil war.

Protests and a silent strike have taken place to mark the first anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar.

Myanmar is seeing increasingly deadly battles between its military and organised groups of armed civilians, with the UN acknowledging the country is now in a state of civil war. We hear from some of those who've taken up arms against the military.

Also in the programme: torrential rains have triggered deadly a landslide in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito; the South African commuters who are steaming mad with the country's crumbling rail network; and why tigers are proving to be survivors.

(Picture shows a near-empty street in downtown Yangon, Myanmar on 1 February 2022. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

