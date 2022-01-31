Main content
Failure of leadership over Downing Street lockdown parties
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has apologised to parliament and promised changes, after a report by a senior civil servant into parties held at Downing Street during coronavirus lockdowns highlighted a failure of leadership. The report was greeted with anger by many MPs including those in his own Conservative party.
Also in the programme: President Biden has said Russia is threatening the modern international order, and not just Ukraine; how Myanmar looks, a year after the coup; and Beijing's attempt to place the entire Winter Olympics in a Covid-19 free bubble.
(Photo: Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters)
