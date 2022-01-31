The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has apologised to parliament and promised changes, after a report by a senior civil servant into parties held at Downing Street during coronavirus lockdowns highlighted a failure of leadership. The report was greeted with anger by many MPs including those in his own Conservative party.

Also in the programme: President Biden has said Russia is threatening the modern international order, and not just Ukraine; how Myanmar looks, a year after the coup; and Beijing's attempt to place the entire Winter Olympics in a Covid-19 free bubble.

(Photo: Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters)