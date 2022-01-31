The US and other Western powers have drawn up a list of members of the Russian elite who will be targeted with sanctions in the event of further aggression towards Ukraine.

The US and other Western powers have drawn up a list of members of the Russian elite who will be targeted with sanctions in the event of further aggression towards Ukraine. The Kremlin has called the measures an open attack on Russian business.

Also on the programme: A year on from the coup in Myanmar - civilians are making their own guns to take on the military; and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.

(Photo: Tank crews take part in military exercises held by a brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Credit: Reuters/Vyacheslav Madiyevsky)