The Spanish tennis player overcame injury to defy the odds and win his 21st grand slam singles title at the Australian Open. His two closest rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, now trail just behind him with 20 Grand Slam titles each

Also on the programme Sudan cracks down on peaceful protestors, and why Belgians have the right have to disconnect

(Picture: Rafael Nadal poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup as he celebrates victory in his men’s singles final match against Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open. Credit: Andy Cheung/Getty Images)