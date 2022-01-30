Nato's secretary general has said it is up to Russia to decide whether to pursue a diplomatic path offered by Western powers or one of confrontation over Ukraine. Jens Stoltenberg deflected recent suggestions by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenksy, that Western allies had over-reacted to the crisis.

Also in the programme: North Korea has tested its most powerful missile for five years. And Portugal are voting in a snap election to choose a new parliament.

(Credit: Jens Stoltenberg earlier this month. Credit: EPA/Stephanie Lecocq)