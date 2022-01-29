Main content

'Bomb cyclone' sweeps across US north-eastern coast

Heavy snow, whipped up by high winds, is sweeping across the Northeast of the US.

Heavy snow, whipped up by high winds, is sweeping across the Northeast of the US as forecasters warn of historic blizzards.

Also a rare broadcast interview with the Tigrayan rebels' political leader; and we hear of the plight of the pregnant New Zealander, excluded from her country because of Covid restrictions, who has found refuge in Afghanistan.

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Chairman of TPLF sees encouraging signs in peace negotiations

Next

30/01/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.