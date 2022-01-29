Main content

Chairman of TPLF sees encouraging signs in peace negotiations

President of Ethiopia’s Tigray region positive on peace negotiations

The Chairman of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front has told the BBC that there are encouraging signs in the peace negotiations to end the 15-month-old civil war with the federal government. On our programme we hear direct from Debretsion Gebremichael.

Also in the programme: Joni Mitchell removes her songs from Spotify; and a new study into breathlessness and long Covid.

(Photo: A farmer walks past a military tank destroyed recently during fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Damot Kebele of Amhara region, Ethiopia. CREDIT: REUTERS/Kumera Gemechu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine: Don't create panic, says Zelensky

Next

29/01/2022 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.