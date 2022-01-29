Main content
Chairman of TPLF sees encouraging signs in peace negotiations
President of Ethiopia’s Tigray region positive on peace negotiations
The Chairman of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front has told the BBC that there are encouraging signs in the peace negotiations to end the 15-month-old civil war with the federal government. On our programme we hear direct from Debretsion Gebremichael.
Also in the programme: Joni Mitchell removes her songs from Spotify; and a new study into breathlessness and long Covid.
(Photo: A farmer walks past a military tank destroyed recently during fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Damot Kebele of Amhara region, Ethiopia. CREDIT: REUTERS/Kumera Gemechu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES)
Today 13:06GMT
