The Chairman of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front has told the BBC that there are encouraging signs in the peace negotiations to end the 15-month-old civil war with the federal government. On our programme we hear direct from Debretsion Gebremichael.

Also in the programme: Joni Mitchell removes her songs from Spotify; and a new study into breathlessness and long Covid.

(Photo: A farmer walks past a military tank destroyed recently during fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Damot Kebele of Amhara region, Ethiopia.