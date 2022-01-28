Main content

Ukraine: Don't create panic, says Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West not to create panic amid the build-up of Russian troops on his country's borders.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West not to create panic amid the build-up of Russian troops on his country's borders. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he believed Russia could attack its neighbour next month. We hear from Newshour's Lyse Doucet in Kyiv.

Also on the programme: More delays to the publication of a report into alleged Covid rule breaking at 10 Downing Street; and will a new generation of vaccines be effective against all coronavirus variants?

(Photo: "We don't need this panic," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Credit: Reuters)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

28/01/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

29/01/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.