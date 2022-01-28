Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West not to create panic amid the build-up of Russian troops on his country's borders.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West not to create panic amid the build-up of Russian troops on his country's borders. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he believed Russia could attack its neighbour next month. We hear from Newshour's Lyse Doucet in Kyiv.

Also on the programme: More delays to the publication of a report into alleged Covid rule breaking at 10 Downing Street; and will a new generation of vaccines be effective against all coronavirus variants?

(Photo: "We don't need this panic," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Credit: Reuters)