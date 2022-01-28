The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, insists his country does not want war with Ukraine, but said Moscow would not allow its interests to be violated or ignored. Meanwhile, intense diplomacy is continuing with France’s President Emmanuel Macron holding an hour meeting with Mr Putin.

Also in the programme: Debate in France over the suggestion of charging unvaccinated hospital patients; and a judge in the US annuls Gulf of Mexico oil auction over the climate impact.

(Photo: A Ukrainian service member holds a next generation light anti-tank weapon. Credit: Reuters).