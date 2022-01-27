Main content
Storm Ana kills dozens in Malawi, Madagascar and Mozambique
A tropical storm ravages southern Africa. We'll hear from the island of Madagascar - reeling from a drought and now devastated by floods.
Also in the programme: Honduras gets its first woman president; and as western governments warn ever more stridently about the dangers of war in Ukraine, what's the mood in Moscow?
(Photo: Flooding in Antananarivo, Madagascar. Credit: This still image was obtained from a social media video @dronesMg/via Reuters)
