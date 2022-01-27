Main content

Russia to study US proposals

Russia opposes any further Eastern expansion of NATO

Russia has said there is room for further dialogue on the Ukraine crisis. In its first reaction to a letter from the United States officially setting out Washington's position, the Kremlin said its main security demands had not been met. But the Kremlin’s spokesman said there should be no rush to judgement.

Also in the programme: crypto mining in Kazakhstan; and drug smugglers shot as they try to bring Syrian-made amphetamines into Jordan.

(Photo: A general view of the Russian Foreign Ministry main building in Moscow. CREDIT: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV)

