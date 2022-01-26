Main content

Ukraine: US sends response to Russian demands

The US says it will defend the "core principles" of Ukraine's sovereignty.

The United States and NATO have told Russia they will not bow to its security demands on Ukraine and eastern Europe. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said America would defend what he called the "core principles" of Ukraine's sovereignty. He said he has laid out a "principled and pragmatic" evaluation of Russia's concerns over Ukraine and NATO's forces in former eastern bloc countries. Mr Blinken said the ball was now in Russia's court.

Also in the programme: the latest on another turbulent day in UK politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson awaits a report into alleged parties held at Downing Street; and we hear how 224 new species have been discovered in the greater Mekong region.

(Photo: Journalists raise their hands as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department in Washington. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via Reuters)

