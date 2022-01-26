Ukrainian Former President Petro Poroshenko: Global security is at stake
Former Ukrainian President claims Putin is ‘blackmailing the world’
Former Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, has told the BBC that President Putin is “blackmailing the world”. Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has played down concerns that a Russian invasion may be imminent. Diplomats from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are meeting in Paris to discuss the ongoing tensions.
Also in the programme: the continued pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the jewel theft which led to the severing of diplomatic ties for 30 years.
(Photo: A service member of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces takes part in anti-aircraft military drills in Volyn Region, Ukraine. CREDIT: Press Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.)
