Former Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, has told the BBC that President Putin is “blackmailing the world”. Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has played down concerns that a Russian invasion may be imminent. Diplomats from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are meeting in Paris to discuss the ongoing tensions.

Also in the programme: the continued pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the jewel theft which led to the severing of diplomatic ties for 30 years.

(Photo: A service member of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces takes part in anti-aircraft military drills in Volyn Region, Ukraine.)