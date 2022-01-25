The French president will speak with his Russian counterpart on Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will hold talks on the phone with the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. He made the announcement after meeting with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss de-escalation of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Also in the programme: Police in the UK have said they will investigate alleged parties held at Downing Street during the Covid lockdown. And how will the coup in Burkina Faso affect the fight against Islamist insurgency in the region?

(Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a joint press conference with the German Chancellor ahead of talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 25 January 2022. Credit: EPA/Tobias Schwarz/Pool)