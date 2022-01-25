Main content

US puts troops on alert as Ukraine crisis continues

Germany criticised by NATO allies for blocking efforts to supply weapons and soldiers to Ukraine. A German MP responds.

Also on the programme, eight football fans have died in a stampede outside the Olembe Stadium before the quarter final of the Africa Cup Of Nations in Cameroon took place. And London's Metropolitan Police announce that they are opening a criminal investigation into the reports of parties taking place at Number Ten Downing street during the lockdowns.

(Picture: US Troops standing to attention. Credit: AFP / Getty)

