US puts troops on alert as Ukraine crisis continues
Germany criticised by NATO allies for blocking efforts to supply weapons and soldiers to Ukraine. A German MP responds.
Also on the programme, eight football fans have died in a stampede outside the Olembe Stadium before the quarter final of the Africa Cup Of Nations in Cameroon took place. And London's Metropolitan Police announce that they are opening a criminal investigation into the reports of parties taking place at Number Ten Downing street during the lockdowns.
(Picture: US Troops standing to attention. Credit: AFP / Getty)
Today 14:06GMT
