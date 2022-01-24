Main content

NATO takes new defensive steps to counter Russia

Western powers are intensifying efforts to draw up a common strategy in the face of Russian troop build-up on Ukraine's border.

Western powers are intensifying efforts to draw up a common strategy in the face of Russian troop build-up near Ukraine. We hear from Russian MP Vitaliy Milonov.

Also in the programme: Burkina Faso's military confirms president deposed; and Boris Johnson woes increase.

(Flags of Russia and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People"s Republic wave in the wind near a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during snowfall in the rebel-held city of Donetsk. Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

