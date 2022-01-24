Main content

Ukraine crisis: Nato to send additional ships and fighter jets to member states in eastern Europe

Russia has accused Nato of escalating tensions. The US has said the issue at stake is Russian aggression, not Nato expansion. Latvia's Foreign Minister joins us to discuss the situation.

Also on the programme, President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso has been detained by the military, after a night of gunfire outside his palace in Ougadougou, and we hear from Antarctica, where a newly discovered penguin colony offers new clues about the pace of climate change.

(Photo: The US Embassy in Kyiv. Credit: Garanich/Reuters)

