Burkina Faso soldiers mutiny at bases in Ouagadougou

The government said the crisis has been contained

Soldiers have mutinied at several barracks in Burkina Faso, demanding the sacking of military chiefs and more resources to fight militant Islamists. Hundreds of people came out in support of the troops and torched the ruling party's headquarters.

Also in the programme: Fighting continues between Kurdish fighters and Islamic State militants in northern Syria; and exactly two years on from the day Beijing ordered the lockdown of the city of Wuhan, we ask if China is struggling to maintain ‘zero Covid’.

(Photo: People hold a Burkina Faso flag as hundreds gather in downtown Ouagadougou to show support for the military. Credit: Reuters).

