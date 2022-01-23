The government of Burkina Faso denies reports of a coup attempt or that the president has been detained.

There has been heavy gunfire at several army barracks in Burkina Faso, including two in the capital Ouagadougou. The government has denied reports of a coup. The defence minister said it was not true that President Roch Marc Kabore had been detained. We hear from a journalist who was held by the mutineers.

Also in the programme: A Taliban delegation is in Norway for talks with western countries about the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan; and after a bad week for tech stocks - is a bubble created by the pandemic starting to burst?

(Photo: The military has been battling to curb a long-running insurgency. Credit: AFP)