Main content

Heavy gunfire at military bases in Burkina Faso

The government of Burkina Faso denies reports of a coup attempt or that the president has been detained.

There has been heavy gunfire at several army barracks in Burkina Faso, including two in the capital Ouagadougou. The government has denied reports of a coup. The defence minister said it was not true that President Roch Marc Kabore had been detained. We hear from a journalist who was held by the mutineers.

Also in the programme: A Taliban delegation is in Norway for talks with western countries about the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan; and after a bad week for tech stocks - is a bubble created by the pandemic starting to burst?

(Photo: The military has been battling to curb a long-running insurgency. Credit: AFP)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Clashes in northern Syria force Kurdish civilians to flee

Next

23/01/2022 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.