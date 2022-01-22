A battle is continuing for a third day in northern Syria between Islamic State militants and Kurdish forces guarding a prison where thousands of jihadists are held. The clashes began after IS militants staged an attack on the prison in the city of Hasakeh to secure the release of their fellow combatants. We speak to a journalist who was in the town.

Also in the programme: the Roman Catholic Church is beatifying four people, including two priests, who were murdered by right wing death squads during El Salvador's civil war; and we speak to the newly appointed Chilean Environment Minister on balancing prosperity and tackling climate change.

(Photo: Syrian Kurdish civilians are forced to flee their homes by clashed between Kurdish-led SDF forces and Islamic State fighters Credit: EPA/Ahmed Mardinli)