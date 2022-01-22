Artillery shipments from the US have arrived in Ukraine amid tensions over Russia's troop build-up on the border

Artillery shipments from the US have arrived in Ukraine amid tensions over Russia's troop build-up on the border. Intense international diplomatic talks are continuing. We hear from a reporter who is following the events in Kyiv, and we hear from the Estonian Prime Minister whose country shares a border with Russia and is a member of NATO.

Also, we hear why dating apps need to work harder to protect their transgender users, and we connect with followers of the Buddhist monk and international spiritual leader, Thich Nhat Hanh, who has died.

(Photo: The US embassy in Kyiv released photos of Saturday's shipment as it pledged ongoing support for Ukraine. Credit: US embassy Kyiv)