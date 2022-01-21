Main content
US and Russia hold out the prospect of further talks on Ukraine
Ukraine says it's pleased that diplomacy is still being pursued following a high-level meeting in Geneva.
Also on the programme; the lawyer to the imprisoned Ugandan writer, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, accuses the authorities of torture. And aid agencies say an air strike on a prison in northern Yemen has killed scores of people.
(Picture: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva. Credit: EPA)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
