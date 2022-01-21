Main content

US and Russia hold out the prospect of further talks on Ukraine

Ukraine says it's pleased that diplomacy is still being pursued following a high-level meeting in Geneva.

Ukraine says it's pleased that diplomacy is still being pursued following a high-level meeting in Geneva.

Also on the programme; the lawyer to the imprisoned Ugandan writer, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, accuses the authorities of torture. And aid agencies say an air strike on a prison in northern Yemen has killed scores of people.

(Picture: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

21/01/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

22/01/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.