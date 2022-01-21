Main content

Ukraine tension: Urgent talks as invasion fears grow

The two top diplomats from the US and Russia have met in Geneva today.

The two top diplomats from the US and Russia have concluded brief negotiations in Geneva. The talks were designed to defuse the threat of war in Ukraine. Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the talks with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were constructive.

Also in the programme: We hear an extraordinary story of survival from Tonga after the volcanic eruption last Saturday. And scientists say the plant enset, which is a staple in Ethiopia, could be a new superfood and a lifesaver in the face of climate change.

(Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters)

