European foreign ministers spoke about Ukraine earlier today in Berlin. Moscow has repeatedly denied it's planning to invade.

Also on the programme: in western Ghana there's been a huge explosion close to the town of Bogoso. There are fears that many people may have lost their lives when a truck carrying explosives used in mining collided with a motorcycle. And we hear from 19 year old Zara Rutherford, who has become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

(Picture: A Ukrainian military officer on patrol at a checkpoint at the border in eastern Ukraine Credit: Getty Images)