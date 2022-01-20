Main content

US warns that Russian threats to Ukraine risk reviving Cold War divisions

European foreign ministers spoke about Ukraine earlier today in Berlin. Moscow has repeatedly denied it's planning to invade.

European foreign ministers spoke about Ukraine earlier today in Berlin. Moscow has repeatedly denied it's planning to invade.

Also on the programme: in western Ghana there's been a huge explosion close to the town of Bogoso. There are fears that many people may have lost their lives when a truck carrying explosives used in mining collided with a motorcycle. And we hear from 19 year old Zara Rutherford, who has become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

(Picture: A Ukrainian military officer on patrol at a checkpoint at the border in eastern Ukraine Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

20/01/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

21/01/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.