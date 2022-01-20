Main content

Ukraine crisis: Blinken goes to Berlin

Foreign ministers from key European countries are having talks in Berlin with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to coordinate Western strategy over a potential invasion threat to Ukraine.

Also in the programme: new coral reef discovered; Ingrid Betancourt on presidential bid.

(Picture: German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prior to their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin, Germany, 20 January 2022. Credit: EPA/KAY NIETFELD / POOL)

