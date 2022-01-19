Main content

Ukraine MP: 'Invasion is madness for both Russia and Ukraine'

Ukrainian MP, Sviatoslav Yurash, says an invasion of Ukraine by Russia would be madness

With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv for talks with the Ukrainian government, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, Sviatoslav Yurash, tells Newshour, a Russian invasion would be 'madness' for both countries.

Also in the programme: British Prime Minister continues to suffer from the partygate revelations as one of his own MPs defects to the opposition Labour party, and a former cabinet minister and close ally calls for him to go; and we speak to a local journalist in Tonga about the aftermath of the tsunami.

(Photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukraine, 19 January 2022. Credit: Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters)

