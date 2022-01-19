Ukrainian MP, Sviatoslav Yurash, says an invasion of Ukraine by Russia would be madness

With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv for talks with the Ukrainian government, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, Sviatoslav Yurash, tells Newshour, a Russian invasion would be 'madness' for both countries.

Also in the programme: British Prime Minister continues to suffer from the partygate revelations as one of his own MPs defects to the opposition Labour party, and a former cabinet minister and close ally calls for him to go; and we speak to a local journalist in Tonga about the aftermath of the tsunami.

(Photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukraine, 19 January 2022. Credit: Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters)