US top diplomat urges Moscow to opt for peaceful path

America's top diplomat - the Secretary of State Antony Blinken - visits Ukraine amid international diplomatic efforts to try to defuse the crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Russia to take a "diplomatic and peaceful path" as fears mount of a new invasion of Ukraine.

An estimated 100,000 Russian troops have been deployed near Ukraine's borders and Mr Blinken, visiting Kyiv, said the Russians were planning to beef them up at short notice. He urged states to opt to resolve whatever differences there are peacefully through diplomacy.

Also in the programme: as communications lines start to be restored in Tonga, we ask why the country’s entire internet depends on one cable..And the UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson, faces sustained attack in the country's parliament over his handling of allegations that parties at his residence broke Covid rules.

(Photo shows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking at the U.S. Embassy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 19 January 2022. Credit: Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS)

