Nato chief warns Russia against military attack on Ukraine

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

NATO has warned Russia that any military attack on Ukraine would come at a high cost. The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said the alliance would provide support for Ukraine and help it to uphold its right to self-defence. But he said NATO was ready to engage with Moscow and listen to its security concerns.

Also in the programme: The first images emerge of the damage caused by the tsunami in Tonga; the relatives looking for the missing from Mexico's drug wars; and does 5G pose a threat to flying?

(Photo: Ukrainian army reservists took part in exercises in December as tensions with Russia mounted. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

