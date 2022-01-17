Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko flies home to face charges of high treason. All this as tens of thousands of Russian troops mass on the border. We examine the timing.

Also in the programme: the UAE blames Yemeni Houthi rebels for a drone attack on fuel tankers in Abu Dhabi in which three people died; and the betrayal of Anne Frank- a new investigation names the man who gave her up to the Nazis.

(Photo: Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko supporters hold posters "Poroshenko come back" "The country needs order" as they gather near the Pechersky district court in Kyiv. Credit: EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko.)