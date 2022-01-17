Main content

Tonga: Australia and New Zealand send teams to assess damage

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

International efforts to deliver aid to tsunami- hit islands in Tonga have been gathering pace, as further information comes in from damage assessment teams sent by Australia and New Zealand. There's been significant damage to several islands. But no mass casualties have been reported.

The ex-Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko is attending a court hearing in Kyiv which will decide whether he should be detained during a treason investigation.

Also, as the health authorities in Beijing call on people to avoid getting parcels from abroad – can China's zero Covid policy beat the omicron variant?

(Photo: TONGA GEOLOGICAL SERVICES)

