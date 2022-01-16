Main content
Tonga still cut off after tsunami
There are fears for the people of Tonga, cut off from the world after the pacific island state was hit by a tsunami triggered by the eruption of an underwater volcano.
Also in the programme: President Biden describes yesterday's siege at a Texas synagogue as an act of terror; and after the tennis star Novak Djokovic is deported from Australia, we hear from the President of Serbia.
(Image:images on social media showed flooding as the tsunami waves began / Credit: Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga)
