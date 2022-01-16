Main content

Djokovic deported from Australia

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia after losing his bid to remain in the country.

A federal court has upheld a government decision to cancel tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa on the grounds that his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 made him a threat to public health. Djokovic has now been deported from the country, and potentially prohibited from entering for three years.

Also on the program, Australia and New Zealand are preparing to send surveillance flights to the Pacific island nation of Tonga, to assess the damage caused by a volcanic eruption and tsunami. With communication to the country completely cut off, we speak to a Tongan currently living in France; and Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist explains why the country has been moving troops on the island of Gotland on the Baltic sea.

[Photo: Novak Djokovic in Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport before boarding his flight out of Australia. Credit: Reuters]

Today 13:06GMT
