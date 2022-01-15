Main content

Volcanic eruption off the islands of Tonga

Volcanic eruption causes tsunami in Pacific Ocean

The eruption of a giant underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean has triggered tsunami warnings across the region. Alerts were raised from Australia to the United States, and now to Japan where there are warnings of possible three-metre waves.

Also in the programme: US Senators introduce ‘Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022’ legislation, we hear from Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Robert Menendez, and the 400th anniversary of Molière.

(Photo: A handout satellite image made available by the Tonga Meteorological Services, Government of Tonga shows an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha"apai volcano. CREDIT: EPA/TONGA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES HANDOUT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE - AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Djokovic detained ahead of deportation appeal

Next

16/01/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.