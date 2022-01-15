The eruption of a giant underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean has triggered tsunami warnings across the region. Alerts were raised from Australia to the United States, and now to Japan where there are warnings of possible three-metre waves.

Also in the programme: US Senators introduce ‘Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022’ legislation, we hear from Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Robert Menendez, and the 400th anniversary of Molière.

(Photo: A handout satellite image made available by the Tonga Meteorological Services, Government of Tonga shows an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha"apai volcano. CREDIT: EPA/TONGA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES HANDOUT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE - AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES)