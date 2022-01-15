Judges will rule on his final appeal against the cancellation of his visa. This is the second time that the tennis star has been detained by Australian authorities.

Judges will rule on his final appeal against the cancellation of his visa. This is the second time that the tennis star has been detained by Australian authorities.

Also on the programme: Tonga has been hit by tsunami waves caused by a huge underwater volcanic eruption that could be heard across the South Pacific. And will a proposed new law succeed in limiting people's access to social media in Iran?

(Picture: Novak Djokovic training for the Australian Open, Credit: EPA)