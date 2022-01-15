Main content

Djokovic detained ahead of deportation appeal

Judges will rule on his final appeal against the cancellation of his visa. This is the second time that the tennis star has been detained by Australian authorities.

Also on the programme: Tonga has been hit by tsunami waves caused by a huge underwater volcanic eruption that could be heard across the South Pacific. And will a proposed new law succeed in limiting people's access to social media in Iran?

(Picture: Novak Djokovic training for the Australian Open, Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

15/01/2022 21:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.