US accuses Russia of planning provocative acts

The United States has accused Moscow of planning to stage acts against its own side as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and Ukraine have accused Moscow of planning to stage provocative acts against its own side as a pretext for an invasion.

A Pentagon spokesman said Russian operatives were planning a "false-flag" operation, to allow Moscow to accuse Ukraine of preparing an attack. It comes after a week of US-Russian talks aimed at defusing tensions. Russia has dismissed the claims.

Also in the programme: the UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson, is under renewed pressure after his office apologised to Queen Elizabeth for parties held in breach of Covid rules the night before her husband's funeral. And we hear exclusive, previously unheard phone recordings examining the final chaotic hours in power of one of Africa’s longest-serving dictators.

(Photo shows Ukrainian Territorial Defense reservists conducting military exercises near Kiev. Credit: EPA)

